Feds Recommend Dropping MIT Professor's China Ties Case

By Chris Villani (January 14, 2022, 3:20 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors have recommended not going forward with a criminal case alleging a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor lied about his ties to a Chinese research program, a source told Law360 on Friday, marking a possible setback in a controversial Justice Department initiative. Gang Chen was indicted as part of the U.S. Department of Justice's China Initiative, a program that has drawn considerable criticism for ensnaring academics with connections to China. A source familiar with the case said the government was leaning toward dropping the charges but that nothing had been finalized. The case had been slated for a hearing Thursday,...

