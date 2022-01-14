Maxwell Faces June Sentencing, Judge Ponders New Trial Bid

By Lauren Berg (January 14, 2022, 10:27 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge Friday set Ghislaine Maxwell's sentencing date for late June and said she continues to weigh the convicted sex-trafficker's bid for a new trial after a juror publicly revealed he was a sex-abuse survivor and said he didn't recall being asked about it during jury selection. In a brief order, U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan set Maxwell's sentencing for June 28, but said the briefing for the new trial motion will continue as scheduled. "The court previously set the schedule for briefing on the new trial motion as well as all other post-verdict motions," Judge Nathan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS