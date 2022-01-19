8 Firms Jockey For Lead In Investors' Suit Against Peloton

By Katryna Perera (January 19, 2022, 8:08 PM EST) -- Eight law firms have submitted bids to a New York federal judge to lead a proposed class of Peloton Interactive Inc. investors who claim the fitness-equipment company made false assurances about the company's success in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. Levi & Korsinsky LLP, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, Kahn Swick & Foti LLC, Grant & Eisenhofer and Pomerantz LLP all filed separate motions on Tuesday to serve as class counsel and asked that their respective plaintiffs be named lead plaintiff, while Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP filed a joint motion with Bernstein Litowitz Berger &...

