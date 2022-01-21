Emirati Family Says $90M Award Suit Doesn't Belong In NY

By Caroline Simson (January 21, 2022, 7:51 PM EST) -- An Emirati family is trying to dodge litigation filed by Cessna in New York federal court to enforce a $90 million arbitral award stemming from a defaulted business jet lease deal, taking aim at a "concocted" fraudulent transfer theory that they claim comes up short on jurisdiction. The Ghaith family told the court in a brief filed on Wednesday that it cannot exercise jurisdiction over them since they have no substantive ties to New York. In fact, the family has lived in the United Arab Emirates since birth, and they do not own any property in the Empire State, they argued....

