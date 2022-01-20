Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DraftKings Settles Claims By Gamblers' Spouses In MDL

By Max Jaeger (January 20, 2022, 6:03 PM EST) -- DraftKings has agreed to donate $325,000 to charity and adopt a process for dealing with families of problem gamblers in nearly a dozen states to exit sprawling and contentious multidistrict litigation alleging the online sports betting operator violated consumer protection and anti-gambling laws.

The accord "provides significant injunctive relief" and "substantial and meaningful charitable contributions," the plaintiffs said in an unopposed motion Thursday for preliminary approval of the agreement.

DraftKings "denies wrongdoing of any kind whatsoever" but will adopt a process for allowing spouses and other statutorily authorized individuals in certain states to exclude problem gamblers from DraftKings or set limits...

