Epic Urges 9th Circ. To Revive Antitrust Claims Against Apple

By Matthew Perlman (January 20, 2022, 8:20 PM EST) -- Epic Games told the Ninth Circuit in a brief on Thursday that Apple's App Store policies violate antitrust law and that a lower court was wrong to reject the bulk of its suit targeting restrictions that prevent competing app stores and payment methods. Epic said in its opening brief to the appellate court that it brought the case because Apple's rules prevent it and others from offering users alternatives to the App Store on iOS devices, which it said would charge developers "much less" than the 30% commission Apple collects with its payment system. "These restrictions are unnecessary to further any...

