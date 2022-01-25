The New Antitrust Agenda's Impact On Energy And Chemicals

By Darren Tucker, Jason Powers and James Leader (January 25, 2022, 4:45 PM EST) -- The Biden administration is working to shake up American antitrust enforcement with new policies and new faces in key roles at the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice. In the past year, Lina Khan took over as chair of the FTC and Alvaro Bedoya was nominated as a commissioner. Plus, Jonathan Kanter is now the assistant attorney general at the DOJ's Antitrust Division. All three are poised to implement a new, more aggressive antitrust agenda. Private antitrust litigation activity in these sectors remained robust last year. This activity includes the September 2021 headline-grabbing $85 million damages verdict in Ingevity Corp. v. BASF...

