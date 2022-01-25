Real Estate Rumors: Related, Pollo Campero, Peachtree

By Andrew McIntyre (January 25, 2022, 8:55 PM EST) -- MP Real Estate Capital, a Chicago-based lender, has provided $29 million in financing to a venture of W5 Group and Related Group for a Miami Wynwood project, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The loan is for 33, 45 and 51 NW 28th St., where the companies are building a 63-unit residential property that will also have 4,495 square feet of retail space, according to the report. Dallas-based Pollo Campero has signed a deal to lease 5,400 square feet in Manhattan, the Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday. The chicken restaurant is taking space at 966 Avenue of the Americas,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS