WhatsApp Rebuffs Bid To Halt Immunity Denial For High Court

By Alyssa Aquino (January 25, 2022, 3:07 PM EST) -- WhatsApp Inc. has rebuked an Israeli spyware firm's bid to pause a Ninth Circuit ruling denying it foreign immunity from hacking claims for potential high court intervention, saying the U.S. Supreme Court's justices are unlikely to take up the dispute, much less overturn the ruling. WhatsApp told the Ninth Circuit on Monday that its November 2020 ruling forcing NSO Group Technologies Ltd. to face allegations that it hacked into the accounts of 1,400 WhatsApp users touched on questions of common-law foreign immunity that were rarely addressed in court and didn't require high court clarification. And even if the Supreme Court wanted...

