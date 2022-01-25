Two Investor Settlements From 2021 Crack Top 100 List

By Sarah Jarvis (January 25, 2022, 8:34 PM EST) -- Robbins Geller, Kessler Topaz, Bottini & Bottini and Block & Leviton led the two investor class action settlements from 2021 that broke into the top 100 largest such settlements of all time, according to a report released Tuesday. The new data from ISS Securities Class Action Services indicates the $1.2 billion settlement involving Valeant Pharmaceuticals International — led by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP — is ranked ninth among the highest-value securities class action settlements filed in U.S. courts since the passage of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which was aimed at deterring frivolous lawsuits. It is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS