Avenatti Drops Attys To Rep Himself In Stormy Daniels Trial

By Stewart Bishop (January 25, 2022, 1:31 PM EST) -- Disgraced celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti on Tuesday dismissed his own lawyers mid-trial and will now represent himself in a suit accusing him of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in book deal proceeds from his former client, adult film actress Stormy Daniels. On the second day of trial in Manhattan, Avenatti took over his own defense from the Federal Defenders of New York. He similarly represented himself in another federal criminal case in California that ended in a mistrial. The prospect was raised Tuesday morning after the conclusion of testimony by the first witness in the case, Daniels' literary agent, Luke...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS