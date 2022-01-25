Retiree Says Northrop Pension Cut Forced 2 More Work Years

By Craig Clough (January 25, 2022, 9:32 PM EST) -- The lead plaintiff in a class of roughly 2,000 workers in an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit accusing Northrop Grumman of wrongly slashing their pensions testified on the opening day of a California trial Tuesday that he worked two extra years before retiring because his benefits were gutted. Testifying as the first witness in a bench trial before Judge Jesus G. Bernal of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, John Baleja said he worked in the early 1980s for TRW Inc. subsidiary ESL Inc., but in the mid-1980s ESL's pension plan was terminated and its workers...

