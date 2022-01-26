Real Estate Rumors: Bank Hapoalim, Amazon, Ansca Homes

By Andrew McIntyre (January 26, 2022, 4:32 PM EST) -- Bank Hapoalim has loaned $33.2 million for a Brooklyn multifamily project, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The loan to CW Realty is for 251 Front St., where CW is months away from wrapping up a 58-unit project, according to the report. Amazon.com has inked a deal to lease 202,000 square feet in Los Angeles, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday. The firm will occupy a warehouse at 3301 Medford St., which Texas developer Xebec Realty is currently building, according to the report. Xebec plans to open the facility later this year, Real Deal reported....

