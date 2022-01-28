UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Joanne Faulkner (January 28, 2022, 7:29 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen a high-profile insolvency filing from the high-end restaurateur behind the Wolseley, an IP suit against a children's entertainment channel from the production company behind Peppa Pig and a professional negligence claim against Shoosmiths LLP and Bracewell LLP. Here, Law360 looks at these and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services U.S. International Development Finance Corp. v. Gerwe The U.S. government's development finance institution, known as the DFC, filed a Part 7 claim on Jan. 24 against individual Peter Gerwe. The DFC is represented by Reynolds Porter Chamberlain LLP. The case is U.S. International Development Finance Corp. v....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS