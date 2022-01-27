Facebook Data Antitrust Suits Get New Judge

By Khorri Atkinson (January 27, 2022, 4:37 PM EST) -- A string of cases in California federal court accusing Facebook of monopolizing social media markets through its use of consumer data have been reassigned to a new judge thanks to the recent elevation of Judge Lucy H. Koh to the Ninth Circuit. The district court said in an order Wednesday that the eight consolidated proposed class actions will be overseen by Judge James Donato of the Northern District of California, a move coming more than a month after the Senate voted to make Judge Koh the first Korean American woman to serve as a federal appellate judge. The proposed class actions date...

