Apple Can't Hide Behind Privacy In Epic Fight, 9th Circ. Told

By Bryan Koenig (January 27, 2022, 7:17 PM EST) -- Nearly 40 law, business and economics academics urged the Ninth Circuit on Thursday to upend Apple's win over Epic Games' allegations that the technology giant's App Store policies are anticompetitive, arguing the judge wrongly accepted Apple's justifications that restrictions on third-party app distribution is necessary to protect users. The 38 academics from the University of Pennsylvania, Georgia State University, the University of Houston, American University, the University of Florida and elsewhere argued that case law permits justifications of allegedly anticompetitive conduct only if they have pro-competitive benefits, not tangential effects. At issue in the dual appeals from Epic and Apple is...

