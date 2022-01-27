Biden Admin Hit With FOIA Suit Over U.S. Border Levee Walls

By Hailey Konnath (January 27, 2022, 7:01 PM EST) -- Environmental advocacy group the Center for Biological Diversity slammed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Thursday for refusing to hand over public records about the construction of what it says are new U.S.-Mexico border walls on levees along the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, according to a suit filed in District of Columbia federal court. The center said the 13 miles of new border walls will cut through the Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge, family farms and other private property. And though the Department of Homeland Security contends it's building the walls to repair the existing earthen levees, the agency will be replacing...

