Target Wants 'Oil-Free' Cosmetics Labeling Suit Pruned

By Jonathan Capriel (January 28, 2022, 8:08 PM EST) -- Target Corp. asked an Illinois federal court to whittle down a proposed class action that claims the big-box chain used deceptive labeling on its Up & Up brand of cosmetics, arguing the lone plaintiff hasn't purchased most of the products listed in his complaint. Adam Sorkin, who filed the complaint in July, claims the retailer has sold a variety of its store-brand cosmetics as being "oil-free" when they actually contain at least one kind of oil. But he lacks standing to bring claims on all the retailer's Up & Up products listed in his complaint because he's only bought the "Facial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS