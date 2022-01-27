3M Hit With $110M Verdict In Fla. Military Earplug Bellwether

By Lauren Berg (January 27, 2022, 10:41 PM EST) -- A Florida federal jury on Thursday sided with two service members who say they suffered hearing damage from using 3M earplugs, awarding the men $110 million in damages, the largest verdict in the sprawling multidistrict litigation's bellwether series to date, according to attorneys for the plaintiffs. The Pensacola federal jury awarded U.S. Army veterans William Wayman and Ronald Sloan each $15 million in compensatory damages and $40 million in punitive damages after they experienced tinnitus and hearing loss allegedly stemming from 3M's CAEv2 earplugs, lawyers with Clark Love & Hutson PLLC, Aylstock Witkin Kreis & Overholtz PLLC, Ciresi Conlin LLP and...

