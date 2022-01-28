Akerman Exiting GEO's Calif. $1-A-Day Wage Case

By Cara Salvatore (January 28, 2022, 8:11 PM EST) -- Akerman LLP will cease representing GEO Group in a California class action over $1-a-day wages for ICE-detained immigrants, with the company's in-house counsel helming an upcoming trial instead, according to a source. The move comes after GEO lost a similar trial in late October in Washington federal court in Tacoma. In both cases, thousands of immigrants say they chose to participate in a work program and provided critical labor that kept their massive detention sites running. But GEO violated state minimum-wage law by paying them only $1 per day, they say. A Tacoma jury agreed and awarded $17.3 million, with a...

