CVS Drug Buyers Ask 9th Circ. For Redo Of $121M Trial

By Dave Simpson (January 28, 2022, 9:26 PM EST) -- Legal errors by a California federal court during a June trial prejudiced a jury, leading it to clear CVS Pharmacy Inc. of claims that it overcharged insured drug buyers by more than $121 million for generic drugs, multiple buyer classes told the Ninth Circuit in an opening brief. The errors made it "virtually impossible" for the insured buyers to win their case, which claimed that the national pharmacy chain unfairly overcharged them for prescriptions under the company's now-defunct nationwide discount program called Health Savings Pass. They asked the appellate court on Wednesday to reverse the jury's finding and order a new...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS