Ex-Dolphins Coach Sues NFL, Alleging Systemic Race Bias

By Zachary Zagger (February 1, 2022, 4:36 PM EST) -- A Black former Miami Dolphins head coach who was fired last month despite back-to-back winning seasons accused the NFL and its teams of systemic racism in a proposed class action Tuesday seeking to represent Black coaches and general managers allegedly passed over in the hiring process. The suit filed in Manhattan federal court says that Brian Flores, who was considered a leading candidate for open head coaching positions after his exit from the Dolphins, learned through a mistaken text message from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick that the New York Giants had decided to hire a white coach, Buffalo Bills...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS