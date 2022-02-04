UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 4, 2022, 6:22 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen the Solicitors Regulation Authority file a negligence lawsuit against Post Office lawyers in the wake of false fraud allegations against employees, a new suit from Dutch housing association Stichting Vestia against Nomura, and Allianz investors launching another suit against Barclays. Here, Law360 looks at these and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Stichting Vestia v. Nomura International PLC Dutch housing association Stichting Vestia filed a derivatives/complex financial products claim on Feb. 1 against Nomura International PLC. Stichting Vestia has sued both SocGen and BNP Paribas for allegedly making secret commission payments to its former treasurer in exchange for risky interest rate...

