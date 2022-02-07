SEC Is Pushing Boundaries In Insider Trading Enforcement

By Mark Cahn, Elizabeth Mitchell and Brett Atanasio (February 7, 2022, 5:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's actions in 2021 demonstrated that insider trading remains a key enforcement priority. While the absolute number of insider trading enforcement actions brought by the SEC has declined in recent years,[1] the actions brought last year demonstrate the SEC's interest in pursuing new categories of actors and novel theories that push the boundaries of insider trading jurisprudence. First, in July 2021 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, in SEC v. Trovias, the SEC brought its first insider trading case involving the dark web, where anonymized internet activity has long been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS