Calif. Judge Unpersuaded To Nix Drugmakers' Opioid Trial Win

By Cara Salvatore (February 3, 2022, 9:41 PM EST) -- With little fanfare, a California judge on Thursday flatly denied four jurisdictions' pleas to undo their loss in a landmark trial over public nuisance claims against opioid manufacturers. In a hearing that took just minutes, Orange County Judge Peter Wilson said there was little more to discuss in the opioid-crisis trials by the city of Oakland and the counties of Orange, Los Angeles and Santa Clara, which had sued opioid manufacturers for creating a public nuisance but failed to convince the judge last year. The jurisdictions had made their cases in motions filed after the judge's November tentative ruling, but in...

