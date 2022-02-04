Philly, Pittsburgh DAs Lose Bid To Stop Opioid Settlement

By Matthew Santoni (February 4, 2022, 1:06 PM EST) -- Efforts by the district attorneys in Philadelphia and Allegheny counties to keep a $26 billion, multistate settlement with four opioid companies from affecting their civil suits were unripe, since the settlement and any releases it will include have yet to be finalized, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania ruled Friday. The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania on Friday rejected bids from district attorneys in Philadelphia and Allegheny County to prevent a $26 billion settlement with five opioid companies from undermining their suits. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) The three-judge panel said it could not grant petitions from Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner or Allegheny County DA...

