Casino Exec Deserves Longest 'Varsity Blues' Term, Feds Say

By Chris Villani (February 7, 2022, 11:06 AM EST) -- Federal prosecutors on Friday asked a judge to send a former casino executive to prison for 14 months after a jury convicted the gaming bigwig of paying a $300,000 bribe to get his daughter into college in the "Varsity Blues" case. The proposed sentence for Gamal Abdelaziz, who was convicted at trial in October alongside hedge fund founder John Wilson, would be the longest so far in the sprawling case. Prosecutors say Abdelaziz knowingly tried to pass off his daughter, a JV basketball player, as a Division I recruit for the Pac-12 powerhouse University of Southern California program. "He then repeatedly lied...

