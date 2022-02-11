Surfside Victims' Attys Reach $83M Deal To Split Proceeds

By Carolina Bolado (February 11, 2022, 7:45 PM EST) -- Attorneys for victims of the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse told a Florida state court Friday they had a tentative deal that would allocate $83 million to those who lost property and allow them to exit the litigation, leaving only those plaintiffs who lost loved ones. A tentative $83 million deal for victims who lost property in the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse has been reached that would allow them to exit the litigation and leave only the plaintiffs who lost loved ones, attorneys told a Florida court Friday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) In a hearing held over Zoom, Judd Rosen of Goldberg...

