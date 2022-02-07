Ex-Chicago Banker Gets Year In Manafort Loan Bribery Case

By Pete Brush (February 7, 2022, 6:40 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge sentenced former Chicago bank CEO Stephen Calk to a year in prison Monday after a jury convicted him of bribing former Donald Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort with loans in an effort to secure a top military job. U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield also hit Calk, 57, with a $1.25 million fine and ordered him to perform extensive community service. The judge did not set a surrender date for Calk and allowed him to remain free on bail pending the outcome of his appeal. "This was a very serious offense," the judge said. "You committed this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS