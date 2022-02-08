Harvard Prof Says China-Ties Conviction Too Flimsy To Stand

By Chris Villani (February 8, 2022, 12:51 PM EST) -- A renowned Harvard University professor convicted of hiding his ties to China asked a Massachusetts federal judge Monday to overturn the verdict, arguing the government's proof left even the judge confused and criticizing the controversial China Initiative that spawned the case. Charles Lieber's legal team argued that a Boston jury got it wrong when it found him guilty of making false statements to the U.S. Department of Defense and the National Institutes of Health that he did not work with China's Thousand Talents program. Convictions for filing false tax returns and hiding the existence of a Chinese bank account also lack...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS