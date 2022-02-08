NY Giants To Mediate Suit Alleging GC Made 'Strangle' Threat

By Rachel Scharf (February 8, 2022, 3:54 PM EST) -- The New York Giants will enter settlement talks with a fired video director who says the team's general counsel threatened to "strangle" him if he shared confidential information from a workplace violence probe, according to a Tuesday notice in New Jersey state court. Bergen County Superior Court Judge Estela M. De La Cruz ordered the Giants and general counsel William J. Heller to go to mediation in the whistleblower lawsuit filed by former employee David Maltese in May. The judge, who in October denied the Giants' motion to dismiss the allegations, said discovery will continue while the parties begin negotiations in front...

