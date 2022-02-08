Ex-Boeing Pilot Gets 737 Max Criminal Case Trimmed

By Craig Clough (February 8, 2022, 10:16 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge tossed two criminal fraud claims Tuesday brought against a former Boeing chief technical pilot over the Federal Aviation Administration's evaluation of the troubled 737 Max, finding the software system at the center of the case is not a "part" as defined in the criminal statute. U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor's order tossed the two claims under 18 U.S. Code Section 38, which prohibits "fraud involving aircraft or space vehicle parts in interstate or foreign commerce," but declined to dismiss the remaining four claims brought by the government against Mark A. Forkner, who is accused of misleading a...

