Casino Exec Gets 1 Year In Longest 'Varsity Blues' Sentence

By Chris Villani (February 9, 2022, 4:40 PM EST) -- A former casino executive on Wednesday received the longest prison term to date in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case, getting a year and a day, as well as a $250,000 fine for conduct the judge said "boggles the mind." Gamal Abdelaziz, who was found guilty of paying $300,000 to get his daughter admitted to the University of Southern California, is the first parent in the case to be sentenced after being convicted by a jury. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File) Gamal Abdelaziz is the first parent in the sweeping case to be sentenced after being convicted by a jury. He and private equity executive John...

