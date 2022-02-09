Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Avenatti Can't Get New Trial In Nike Extortion Case

By Rachel Scharf (February 9, 2022, 5:37 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday denied Michael Avenatti's request for a new trial on charges that he attempted to extort $25 million from Nike, saying bookkeeping data connected to his recent mistrial in California would not have altered the New York conviction.

Avenatti was sentenced in July to 2½ years in prison for the alleged extortion scheme. He went to trial in Los Angeles the same month on separate wire fraud charges but won a mistrial in August after a judge said prosecutors didn't disclose potentially exculpatory data about his law firm's expenses calculated by government financial expert John Drum....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!