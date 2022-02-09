Avenatti Can't Get New Trial In Nike Extortion Case

By Rachel Scharf (February 9, 2022, 5:37 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday denied Michael Avenatti's request for a new trial on charges that he attempted to extort $25 million from Nike, saying bookkeeping data connected to his recent mistrial in California would not have altered the New York conviction. Avenatti was sentenced in July to 2½ years in prison for the alleged extortion scheme. He went to trial in Los Angeles the same month on separate wire fraud charges but won a mistrial in August after a judge said prosecutors didn't disclose potentially exculpatory data about his law firm's expenses calculated by government financial expert John Drum....

