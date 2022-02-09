Maxwell Wants Secrecy For New Trial Bid Amid Juror Inquiry

By Max Jaeger (February 9, 2022, 6:13 PM EST) -- Ghislaine Maxwell asked a Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday to seal all court filings related to her bid for a new sex-trafficking trial, after a juror publicly revealed he was a sex-abuse survivor and said he didn't recall being asked about it during jury selection. Maxwell, who allegedly procured underage women for late financier Jeffrey Epstein and was convicted on five of six counts in December, says public access to briefing about her retrial motion would give the juror in question a "preview of information he does not have" that he could use to "craft testimony, destroy critical evidence, and explain...

