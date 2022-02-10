'We Build The Wall' Trial Split Due To SDNY COVID Rules

By Ivan Moreno (February 10, 2022, 2:18 PM EST) -- Manhattan's COVID-19 court safety protocols mean three men charged with defrauding donors to Steve Bannon's "We Build the Wall" effort will have separate trials after all, a federal judge said, reversing her decision last month for a single trial. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres said in a one-page order Wednesday she intends to hold two separate trials in 2022 and asked attorneys to file a joint letter by Monday proposing which defendants to try together and which to try alone. Last month, Judge Torres rejected defendant Timothy Shea's request to be tried separately from Andrew Badolato and Brian Kolfage. Shea had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS