Lockheed Gets Its May 23 Hearing In FTC Merger Challenge

By Dave Simpson (February 10, 2022, 10:58 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge Thursday sided with Lockheed Martin Corp. in its scheduling spat with the Federal Trade Commission, tapping May 23 as the day to kick off a multiday preliminary injunction hearing regarding Lockheed's proposed $4.4 billion purchase of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The FTC had said the hearing should start on May 10 to ensure a decision prior to its own in-house trial currently slated for June 16. Lockheed argued the hearing should begin on May 23 to provide enough time for proper discovery. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss opted for the May 23 start-date, without providing...

