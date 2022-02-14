11th Circ. Revives $100M Trade Secrets Claim Against Boeing

By Daniel Wilson (February 14, 2022, 8:21 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday revived a subcontractor's claim that Boeing stole its trade secrets after their deal to work together on a $1.3 billion Air Force contract fell apart, potentially opening Boeing up to more than $100 million in damages. An Alabama federal court wrongly ruled that part of Alabama Aircraft Industries Inc.'s lawsuit against the Boeing Co. came too late under a state law with a two-year statute of limitations, because a Missouri law with a longer time limit applied under a non-disclosure agreement between the companies, a two-judge panel ruled in an unpublished decision. "In this case we...

