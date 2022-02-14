Maxwell Says Feds' Proof Fell Short In Sex-Trafficking Trial

By Dave Simpson (February 14, 2022, 8:26 PM EST) -- Ghislaine Maxwell has asked a Manhattan federal court to vacate her conviction on sex-trafficking charges, arguing prosecutors failed to prove their case, waited too long to bring charges, brought redundant charges and focused the trial on allegations outside the indictment. Maxwell was convicted in December on five of six counts relating to her procuring teenage girls for late financier Jeffrey Epstein. She dedicated just one paragraph in the 37-page bid to her argument that she should be acquitted because the government failed to prove her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. "Following the close of the government's case-in-chief, Ms. Maxwell moved the...

