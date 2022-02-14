'We Build The Wall' Suspect In Plea Talks As Trial Nears

By Hannah Albarazi (February 14, 2022, 7:40 PM EST) -- One of three men accused of joining pardoned politico Steve Bannon in siphoning funds from an effort to wall off the U.S. from Mexico is in talks to plead out before his jury trial, according to a joint filing Monday in New York federal court. Andrew Badolato, who is slated to face a jury over charges that he defrauded donors to Bannon's "We Build the Wall" fundraising drive to support the construction of a wall on the southern U.S. border, is now nearing a resolution of his case, the filing said. Badolato and his co-defendants Brian Kolfage and Timothy Shea were indicted alongside Bannon...

