Chancery OKs $15M Homefed-Jefferies Merger Suit Settlement

By Jeff Montgomery (February 15, 2022, 4:57 PM EST) -- Terming it a "fantastic result" for Homefed Corp. stockholders, a Delaware vice chancellor on Tuesday approved a settlement boosting by $15 million, or 9.6%, their payout for shares of the real estate venture acquired by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in 2019. The ruling by Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will adds $3.96 per share to the $41.14 already paid to most of the shareholders who held the last 30% of Homefed's equity acquired by Jefferies in April 2019, in a transaction then valued at $189 million. But the vice chancellor stopped short of approving the full $3.45 million attorney fee sought by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS