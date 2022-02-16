2 Firms To Rep Investors Of Allianz Funds Rocked By COVID

By Emilie Ruscoe (February 16, 2022, 10:50 PM EST) -- Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP and Silver Golub & Teitell LLP will work together to represent a consolidated class of investors in New York federal court who claim Allianz Global Investors failed to protect certain investment funds from "catastrophic loss" as the markets went haywire at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. In a Monday order, U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla combined two actions against Allianz Global, designating the two firms interim co-lead counsel for the proposed class. Ahead of the consolidation order, Scott + Scott had represented six investors, including four pension funds, and Silver Golub &...

