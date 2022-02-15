Matt Harvey Testifies Angels Staffer Gave Players Drugs

By Katie Buehler (February 15, 2022, 2:20 PM EST) -- Major League Baseball pitcher Matt Harvey and three other ex-Los Angeles Angels players testified Tuesday in the trial of a former team staffer accused of giving pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his death in 2019, saying the press officer was the team's connection for painkiller oxycodone. In the final day of the government's case, a Fort Worth, Texas, jury heard from Skaggs' former teammates, Skaggs' widow, a medical toxicologist and a former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent in the criminal trial of Eric Kay, a former press officer for the team who was indicted in October 2020 on...

