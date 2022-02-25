Facebook Suit Spotlights States' Growing Biometrics Focus

By Ben Kochman (February 25, 2022, 8:51 PM EST) -- Texas's recent bid to pursue Facebook for alleged breaches of the state's untested biometric privacy law could herald similar enforcement actions across the country, with a new crop of privacy laws set to come on the books within the next year. In a lawsuit filed this month in state court, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton accused Facebook's parent company, Meta Platforms Inc., of harvesting records of users' facial geometry without their consent for a decade. The suit seeks to build on the momentum stemming from Facebook's agreement to pay $650 million to resolve nearly identical claims made by users in Illinois who alleged that its facial recognition...

