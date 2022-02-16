Real Estate Rumors: Benjamin Group, Trinity, City Line

By Andrew McIntyre (February 16, 2022, 2:59 PM EST) -- New York-based Benjamin Group has purchased a 2.44-acre development site in downtown Fort Lauderdale for $33 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Wednesday. The deal is for 201 and 213 S.E. Eighth St., 707 S.E. Third Ave. and 702 S.E. Second Ave., and the sellers are entities managed by investors Raymond Ferrero Jr. and Philip Disque, according to the report. Trinity Investments is under contract to buy Hollywood, Florida, Diplomat Beach Resort for roughly $850 million, Commercial Observer reported Tuesday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The Hawaii-based firm is buying the 1,000-room resort from Brookfield Properties, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS