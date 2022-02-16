Angels Staffer Points Finger At Other Dealers In Skaggs Trial

By Katie Buehler (February 16, 2022, 3:10 PM EST) -- Attorneys for a former Los Angeles Angels press officer accused of giving pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that caused his 2019 death tried to poke holes in the government's case Wednesday, presenting witnesses in Texas federal court who said Skaggs had other sources for drugs and planned to go out the night he died. Skaggs' stepbrother, Garet Ramos, told a jury in Fort Worth that the pitcher had at least one other source for obtaining opioids other than former press officer Eric Kay, who is facing charges related to Skaggs' death. The defense has been questioning throughout the trial whether Kay...

