9th Circ. Says Lyft Drivers Can't Escape Arbitration

By Irene Spezzamonte (February 16, 2022, 7:05 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit affirmed Wednesday a lower court decision pushing into arbitration claims that Lyft misclassified some drivers as independent contractors, saying the court ruled in another case that ride-hailing drivers aren't exempt from the Federal Arbitration Act. In an unpublished opinion, the three-judge panel upheld an April 2020 district court decision denying three drivers' bid to force Lyft Inc. to reclassify its drivers as employees and grant them paid sick leave. The panel said that the appellate court ruled in August 2021 in Capriole v. Uber Technologies Inc. that ride-hailing drivers don't engage in interstate commerce and are therefore not exempt...

