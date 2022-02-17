Former Angels Staffer Found Guilty In Skaggs Overdose Trial

By Katie Buehler (February 17, 2022, 3:11 PM EST) -- A Texas federal jury on Thursday convicted a former Los Angeles Angels press officer on charges related to giving 27-year-old pitcher Tyler Skaggs drugs that caused his overdose death in 2019. After less than two hours of deliberation, a Fort Worth jury found former Angels communications director Eric Kay, 45, guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death. Kay will be sentenced in June and faces a sentence of 20 years to life in prison. Eric Kay has been convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute...

