Broadcaster Lands $520K Verdict In Botched FCC Filing Suit

By Jack Rodgers (February 17, 2022, 4:37 PM EST) -- Henry Solomon, a former Foster Garvey PC attorney who represented The Atlanta Channel Inc. when it applied to renew a Federal Communications Commission license decades ago, cost the company thousands of dollars when he botched the TV station's application, a Washington, D.C., jury ruled Wednesday. Jurors in the case ordered Solomon to pay more than $520,000 in damages. The verdict sent $455,000, the jury's assessed value for ACI's former license, to his former clients, along with another $65,000 in attorney fees and damages due to Solomon's legal malpractice. ACI had already taken back almost $29,000 related to appeals and attorney fees,...

