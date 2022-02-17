Alsup OKs Pinterest Deal, But Attys Get Fees In Installments

By Emilie Ruscoe (February 17, 2022, 8:30 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup has given an initial nod to a $50 million settlement between social media giant Pinterest and its shareholders, but has told attorneys for the investors that he would hold off distributing their whole fee right away. In a Wednesday order, Judge Alsup said he would instead provide the attorney fees in increments as counsel provide reports on "progress accomplishing the goals of the settlement agreement." Judge Alsup told the Pinterest investors that, at this point, their proposed deal ranks "as adequate." The order came a month after the judge expressed misgivings about certain details of the proposed deal,...

